High pressure has been blocking most of the monsoon moisture from surging across the state so far this summer. However, a pattern change will arrive by the early to middle parts of this week, allowing for the most widespread monsoon rainfall that New Mexico has felt so far this year. It will not be long lived, so enjoy the couple days of moisture while it lasts.

Isolated showers and storms continue across the Four Corners this evening, continuing over the area through about midnight before dissipating as it pushes into southern Colorado early Monday morning. Dry air at the surface Monday will only allow isolated mountain storms to continue throughout the day. Temperatures Monday will be similar to today.

By Tuesday, high pressure will move into the central United States. This will allow monsoon moisture to rotate around the high and surge into New Mexico starting Tuesday. More widespread shower and thunderstorm activity is expected across the state Tuesday and into Wednesday. Temperatures will remain above average statewide through midweek for most of the state, but only by a couple degrees.

This monsoon moisture will not stick around for much longer than Thursday, with drier and hotter air on the way by the late week and into next weekend. Another wave of near record breaking heat will arrive next week, so enjoy the slightly cooler temperatures and increased moisture while it’s here this week.