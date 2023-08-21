High pressure continues to dominate the weather across the central United States early this week. Luckily, it will nudge a bit farther east, allowing some monsoon moisture to push across the state today and tomorrow. This will bring isolated storms along and east of the Continental Divide, but most of the rain will evaporate before reaching the ground other than in higher elevations.

The Albuquerque metro has the chance for hit or miss showers and storms today and Tuesday as rain forms on the west slopes of the East Mountains, pushing from southeast to northwest. Eastern highlands will see isolated storms, but the biggest impact will be gusty winds not heavy rainfall.

Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine has officially formed in the Gulf of Mexico. This will bring the most abundant moisture across southern New Mexico into Wednesday, leaving the northern half of the state much drier. A more traditional monsoon pattern will set up into the late week, bringing more widespread showers and storms along and west of the Central Mountain Chain.

Along with moisture and rain comes cloud coverage. More clouds today will keep temperatures a couple degrees cooler than yesterday for many locations. Temperatures will continue to cool as more tropical moisture and even thicker cloud coverage arrives Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures will start heating up again by next weekend as drier air arrives to the state.