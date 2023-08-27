High pressure continues to slowly push west this afternoon and evening. It is still bringing recycled moisture to the higher elevations across the state, creating more scattered showers and storms. Storms will become heavier and more widespread later tonight and into the overnight hours as a backdoor cold front approaches the state.

The backdoor cold front to push across eastern New Mexico into Monday. This backdoor front will push gusty winds through the gaps of the Central Mountain Chain, bringing the middle Rio Grande Valley (including the Albuquerque metro) chances for wind gusts 35-45 mph Monday afternoon and evening.

Along with gusty winds, the front will also bring more moisture to eastern and southern New Mexico. This will allow strong thunderstorms to develop along the Central Mountain Chain Monday afternoon before pushing slowly east. Heavy rain is expected in locally stronger storms, with burn scar flash flooding a big concern, especially for the McBride and HPCC burn scars.

Similar weather is expected Tuesday as moisture sticks around eastern New Mexico. Unfortunately by late Tuesday and into Wednesday, high pressure will move back over eastern New Mexico, drawing in drier and warmer conditions by the mid to later parts of the work week. Enjoy the comfortable heat and monsoon moisture early this week, while it lasts.