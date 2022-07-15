Rain chances will mostly stay in the mountains and surrounding areas of northern New Mexico this weekend. High pressure overhead to will bring near record heat to parts of the state this weekend as well.

Another even drier day across the state Friday as showers and storms stayed across the northern and far western parts of the state. High pressure also continues to dance around northern New Mexico today, bringing even warmer afternoon high temperatures. Rain chances will remain very isolated this weekend to northern parts of the state, with the best chance for rain across the mountainous terrain. A weak disturbance will help to bring in the chance for better and heavier rainfall across parts of northeastern New Mexico and the Sangre de Cristo Mountains Sunday. Flash flooding over burn scar areas will be possible. Meanwhile, the heat will continue too with near record heat likely for some locations.

Early next week should start to see a slight uptick in storm chances again as another weak surge of monsoon moisture returns underneath the ridge of high pressure that will stay parked over the state through the middle of next week. Rain chances will increase for the Albuquerque metro around the middle of the week of the week as well. A slight drop in temperatures will arrive by the end of the week.