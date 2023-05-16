NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is calm, cool and mostly to partly sunny. A shower is ending near Silver City, and the rest of the state is dry. Skies will stay mostly sunny until midday. Showers and storms will pop up over the mountains during the early afternoon. Storms in the western mountains will stay over the high terrain, leaving the Four Corners drier than Monday.

Storms in the northern mountains will move east/southeast into the east plains and northeast highlands. The Metro and Rio Grande Valley may see one or two isolated showers or weak storms during the evening. Temperatures will be warmer this afternoon, with mostly calm winds, aside from some stronger gusts from nearby showers or storms.

We will see an uptick in moisture and therefore, storm coverage on Wednesday through Friday. The heaviest rain will arrive in northeast NM on Friday as a backdoor cold front moves into the state.