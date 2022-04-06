NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Springtime at its finest across New Mexico: extreme wind. There’s a whole lot more wind in the forecast too. A cold front passed through the east earlier this morning. This is bringing cooler temperatures across the state after near-record heat Tuesday. High temperatures will average 15-25° cooler! It’ll still feel like spring with temps in the middle 60s for Albuquerque, middle 70s for Roswell, and middle 50s for Taos. Wind advisories and red flag warnings are once again in effect for the middle Rio Grande Valley and the Central/Northwest highlands. Wind gusts will hover in the 30-40 mph range this afternoon and early evening kicking up more dust again. Under clear skies and calmer winds overnight, we’ll have a colder night with lows bottoming out below freezing for northern New Mexico.

Temperatures will be fairly similar Thursday with more sunshine and slightly less PM wind gusts. Roswell and southeast NM will cool a few degrees. Otherwise locally breezy conditions remain across the northern highlands. Friday will by far be the weather winner of the week with sunny skies, calmer winds, and warming temps. We’ll warm into the lower 70s for the ABQ metro. It’ll be a pleasant spring day statewide! The heat makes another comeback as a ridge builds from the west. But we’re not done with the active weather as another storm will effect the desert southwest early to mid next week. We’ll be ramping up more damaging wind gusts and some rain and high mountain snow showers north.