NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Good Sunday morning everyone! We’re waking up to mainly sunny skies and very warm temps. Brace yourselves for another scorcher statewide as temps soar into the triple digits once again for many cities. From Farmington to Albuquerque to Roswell, expect extreme heat with a very high UV index. So stay hydrated and limit time outside in the afternoon.

Late last night we saw some lightning strikes in the west mesa as the weak cool front moved through the region. Los Lunas collected some brief heavy rain after sunset. Otherwise, it was a mostly dry day, especially south. That trend continues Sunday with isolated mountain storms mainly north of I-40. Some flash flooding is possible over the Calf Canyon burn scar again. It’s more of the same Monday with scattered storms mainly over the higher elevations north. The high heat remains in place.

Later Tuesday, a stronger cold front arrives from the northeast bringing some better moisture/storm coverage midweek. High temperatures will slowly trend closer to average (lower 90s) for the Rio Grande Valley. Still, the best storm coverage continues to be in the northern mountains, while eastern NM stays mainly dry and hot.