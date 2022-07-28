NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Monsoon moisture is going to remain steady across a majority of the state throughout the rest of the work week. The same pattern that has been dominating all week will continue, bringing scattered storms across the central, western, and northern portions of the state. The southeast is expected to remain mostly dry and hot. This may allow Roswell to extend it’s historic stretch of 100 degree days.

The stream of moisture will continue to follow a path up the western half of the state and surge north, with the heaviest of the water vapor over the northern parts of New Mexico and southern Colorado. With rainfall rates .5″-1″ per hour on already saturated soils, flash flooding remains a huge concern. A Flood Watch is in effect across a majority of the northern half of the state through Friday night.

Rainfall will continue through the weekend, but high pressure will eventually push back west towards the state and allow for a bit of a drying trend into early next week. Remain weather aware and remember: turn around, don’t drown.