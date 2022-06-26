NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Keep those umbrellas handy as we continue to see heavy rainfall through the day. Rain totals are stacking up quickly with all the widespread showers and storms this weekend. Santa Fe picked up another 1.50″+ just this weekend alone! Their running tally since last week is approaching 3.5″. This is more than 60% of the total for an average monsoon season. Widespread heavy rain will be in the forecast through Monday as plenty of moisture sticks around the state. Flash flooding has been and continues to be the main threat, especially in the northern mountain zones. Parts of the Jemez and Sangre de Cristo mountains have already picked up 1-3″ of rain with some flooding over the burn scars. Additionally, we’ll see record cool high temperatures Sunday from all the clouds and the moisture in place. Plus, the cold front continues to trek through the western part of our state.

Highs will be a chilly 59° for Las Vegas and only in the upper 60s for Santa Fe! Albuquerque will only reach the middle 70s. All of these are record cool temps for June 26. We’ll have waves of rain moving through the state including for Roswell later tonight into Monday. Expect more scattered to widespread showers and storms for Monday as well with much cooler than average temperatures. Finally, things turn around somewhat Tuesday as we begin to dry out and warm up. Highs will rebound into the upper 80s to around 90° with only scattered PM storms for the mountains midweek.