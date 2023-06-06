More wet weather is on the way today as a low pressure system arrives along the West Coast. This is increasing upper level moisture across western New Mexico, along with surface moisture from eastern parts of the state surging through the Central Mountain Chain. This will allow more widespread activity, with scattered to numerous thunderstorms for much of the state later this afternoon and evening.

Storms are arriving later than the last couple of days, as the line of moisture from the low pressure to our west is still slowly dragging across western New Mexico. Once the line gets over the Central Mountain Chain, storms will fire up and become more widespread (after 1 PM – 3 PM). Most storm activity will continue this evening and overnight across central and eastern New Mexico. Slow moving storms, especially over already saturated soil and recent burn scars, will create the chance for flash flooding.

Drier air will arrive to southwestern parts of the state tomorrow as low pressure approaches. This will push shower and thunderstorm potential farther east and north into Wednesday afternoon. With faster winds blowing towards the northwest, there will be slightly higher potential to see severe storms (hail and winds) and lower potential to see flash flooding. Even more dry air will infiltrate the state by the late week and into the weekend. This will bring more sunshine and warmer temperatures.