More heavy rain for southern New Mexico

It’s been quite the stormy start to the weekend all across southern New Mexico. Tucumcari received more than 1″ of rain while Santa Rosa collected 1.76″. Most other areas south saw between 0.50″ and 1″. So all of this is very beneficial rain totals for our ground. Our drought continues to improve. Even more rain is in store for southern New Mexico, especially in the south central mountains and points west. The rain begins moving west because our low pressure moves towards the bootheel. Saturday stays dry for the north however.

Sunday features a break in the action for southeastern NM, but scattered storms will arrive late day for the central mountains. This includes Santa Fe and Albuquerque. And so, the stormy pattern flip flops between north and south for the weekend days. The rain sticks around Monday as well. Our high temperatures continue climbing into next week too. Albuquerque will be back into the lower 90s by midweek with some drier days.