Daily afternoon storm chances will continue across parts of New Mexico. The heat will continue before a slight drop in temperatures this weekend.

Scattered storms have once again developed Thursday across wester, central and northern New Mexico, along with the Sacramento Mountains. These storms will continue to drift to the east/northeast and even bring a chance for storms into valley locations through late tonight. Showers and storms will end overnight with another warm start to the day Friday.

Friday will be very similar to today with more afternoon storm chances and more record and near-record heat. High pressure will be over the Four Corners though so storms will take a more southerly direction in the afternoon and evening. This will be the case on Saturday as well.

High pressure moves over Colorado on Sunday which will drop high temperatures a degree or two and keep the better chances of rain near the Arizona state line and across the northern mountains.

A typical monsoon pattern will finally set up early next week as high pressure moves over the south-central U.S. This will draw up moisture into New Mexico and bring a more widespread chance for rainfall across the state beginning as early as Monday, but for more areas on Tuesday. This will also cause temperatures to drop a couple degrees, but stay above average for late July/early August.