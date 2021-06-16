More heat and isolated storms

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The heat continues along with an isolated storm chance across northern and western New Mexico.

High pressure remains over the Four Corners today, bringing record and near-record heat to parts of western, northern, and central New Mexico. Despite the high pressure, rounds of isolated afternoon showers and storms will be possible across western and northern New Mexico through Thursday.

High pressure pushes farther west over Arizona this weekend, which will allow for another chance of isolated afternoon showers and storms Saturday and especially Sunday. A couple strong to severe storms will be possible south and east of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains.

A backdoor cold front early Monday will try to bring in slightly cooler weather and more rain chances to eastern New Mexico early next week, but a redeveloping area of high pressure will likely keep most dry and hot into the middle of next week.