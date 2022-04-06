NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Wednesday morning is quiet, with no weather issues. Winds are a bit breezy, up to around 15 mph, and the winds will become breezier by this afternoon. A wind advisory will be in effect from 2 PM to 7 PM in central and northwest New Mexico, where northwesterly wind gusts up to 45 mph are expected. The east side of the state will be calmer.

Temperatures will stay around fifteen degrees cooler than yesterday, thanks to a cold front that is passing through this morning. Skies will stay completely sunny.