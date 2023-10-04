Another round of freezing temperatures will return to parts of New Mexico by Thursday morning. Warmer weather moves in through Friday afternoon.

Another quiet, seasonable fall day across New Mexico on Wednesday. A couple of isolated showers and storms have tried to develop north along the Colorado state line and east along the Texas state line, but these showers and storms have not lasted long. The rest of the state continues to see sunny and dry weather. Freeze Warnings go into effect through Thursday morning for the Estancia Valley and Upper Rio Grande Valley.

Warmer weather moves in for the rest of the week across the western half of New Mexico, while a couple of backdoor cold fronts will keep temperatures slightly cooler in the eastern half of the state. A stronger backdoor cold front will move in Friday, bringing a gusty east canyon wind into the Albuquerque Metro and Rio Grande Valley Friday evening.

The east canyon wind from Friday evening will die down by the first morning of Balloon Fiesta. An Albuquerque Box may even be set up for the first Mass Ascension. Temperatures will be chilly Saturday morning though and more seasonable Saturday afternoon. Quiet weather continues into Sunday morning and Sunday afternoon as a warming trend begins with a couple of spotty showers over western and northern New Mexico.

Warmer-than-average temperatures return through much of next week. A couple of spotty showers will again be possible through the middle of next week across the mountains of New Mexico, but most areas will stay dry. Westerly afternoon winds may pick up by mid-week as well.