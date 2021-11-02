More fog, drizzle, and chilly temperatures through Wednesday

Weather Video Forecast

Erica's Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The next storm is going to bring weather changes across the state Tuesday and Wednesday. This morning, there is patchy fog in parts of eastern New Mexico, and some spotty sprinkles and flurries will be possible in northern New Mexico. A cold front is moving into the east this morning, which will keep skies mostly cloudy and foggy there today, with much chillier temperatures, especially near the eastern state line. Spotty showers will be possible in the northern mountains and northeast highlands through the afternoon. Meanwhile, areas west of the central mountain chain will stay dry, with higher clouds and warmer than normal temperatures.

Forecast Continues Below

Wednesday will start with fog and drizzle for the east side of the state. It should lift during the afternoon. Temperatures will cool even more for the east plains, and the Rio Grande Valley, as the cold front progresses westward. The front will finally make it through the west half of the state by Thursday, bringing cooler temperatures. High pressure will make a comeback Thursday through the weekend, leading to sunnier, calm, and warmer weather Thursday through early next week.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES