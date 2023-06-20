Upper-level moisture is streaming across the state early this afternoon, with a few showers actually reaching the surface in parts of Albuquerque and Santa Fe earlier this morning. A few showers are possible across the east mountains and east central New Mexico this afternoon, with more clouds sticking around elsewhere. This will keep temperatures from climbing higher than yesterday in most places.

The southeast will be dealing with dangerous heat through the rest of the week. A Heat Advisory is in effect until Wednesday with temperatures up to 109°, and will most likely be extended into the weekend ahead. The northeast highlands are dealing with Red Flag Warnings once again this afternoon. More upper-level moisture and cloud coverage will continue into Wednesday.

Even with more clouds, temperatures will continue to climb Wednesday afternoon as high pressure continues to build from the south. Dry westerly winds will continue to evaporate most if not all, rain that tries to fall tomorrow. Late Wednesday and into Thursday, a backdoor cold front will arrive in northeastern New Mexico. This will increase moisture far northeast, increasing chances to see isolated storms Thursday and into early Friday.

The cold front will keep temperatures slightly cooler across the far northern parts of the state, but the heat will continue to climb for the rest of us. Temperatures will climb well into the 100s across southern New Mexico, the upper 90s in the Albuquerque metro, and upper 80s near Santa Fe through the upcoming weekend, and into next week.