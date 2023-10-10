Tuesday morning is calm and cool. Spotty showers are moving through south-central NM, and will continue to move east throughout the morning, with more storms developing in the southeast plains this afternoon and evening. The rest of the state will see more clouds will push in from the west, and even a chance of virga, which is evaporating rain, that may lead to light sprinkles at the ground and erratic wind gusts. Temperatures will be warm this afternoon.

A storm will move into the Rockies Wednesday, bringing gusty winds to New Mexico on Wednesday and Thursday. Winds gusts will be around 35 to 50 mph during the afternoons and evenings. This may lead to issues for hot air balloons at Balloon Fiesta. Winds will die down on Friday and the weekend is going to be beautiful!