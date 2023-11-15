Wednesday morning is foggy in southeast New Mexico again, especially in Lea County. Patchy dense fog will last through the morning commute, and a dense fog advisory is in effect for Eddy and Lea counties until 9 AM. There is also light fog and low clouds across the eastern plains up to Tucumcari. The rest of the state is seeing more high clouds overhead. These will continue to stream into the state throughout the day. Skies will be mostly to partly sunny. Temperatures will be warmer, with highs in the 60s for most of the state.

A storm will bring windier conditions on Thursday, leading to warming temperatures, and even some rain showers in the northwest quadrant of the state. The spotty, light showers will be possible during the morning and midday, with drier but mostly cloudy skies throughout the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be even warmer on Thursday, but winds will pick up to around 15 to 40 mph, with the highest gusts in eastern NM.