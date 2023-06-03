It was another active day across the state, especially eastern New Mexico with multiple Severe Thunderstorm Warnings popping up. Most activity has already dissipated this evening, with just a few storms left in eastern New Mexico. Clearing clouds overnight and into early Sunday morning. Temperatures will be mild south, a bit cooler to the north.

Weak northwesterly upper level winds will persist into Sunday afternoon. This will keep severe weather threat much lower than the past few days. However, with weak winds come slow moving storms. Slower storms can drop more rain over one location, which will lead to flash flood concerns especially over the mountains and most recent burn scars. Morning hours will remain calm and sunny before showers and storms pop up after 1 or 2 pm.

Even more moisture will surge across the state starting early next week as a low pressure system approaches from the northwest. This increased moisture will allow for more widespread shower and storm activity starting Monday and continuing into Tuesday. It will not be a rain all day situation, but multiple round of rain expected throughout both days. Rain chances continue across parts of the state through late next week. Wet weather and below average temperatures aren’t going anywhere for much of the state.