Weak monsoon moisture is trapped underneath high pressure that’s sitting over the Desert Southwest. This is allowing for more scattered showers and storms over the high elevations this afternoon. Strong storms over the Hermit’s Peak Calf Canyon burn scar have already created the need for a Flash Flood Warning to be issued, and I wouldn’t be surprised if more were issued this afternoon.

Afternoon storms will form over the higher terrain before pushing into lower elevations and valley communities later this afternoon and evening. This will bring many places across the Rio Grande Valley, including Santa Fe and the Albuquerque metro, hit or miss showers and storms this afternoon. Similar to yesterday, parts of a city may see rain but not others. The rain will be our best chance to see a bit of relief from the heat.

As high pressure moves over the Four Corners tomorrow, near to record breaking heat will arrive to that area once again. The rest of the state will be a degree or two cooler with more cloud coverage and more rain chances Saturday afternoon as well. The only part of the state that will remain dry is the southeast. Mountain storms will continue Sunday and Monday, drying out across the lower elevations as dry air wraps around the high pressure.

High pressure will finally move into the central United States starting early next week, bringing the biggest surge of monsoon moisture the state has seen all season. This will allow very healthy, accumulating rainfall across parts of the state into mid next week. However, even with more rain, above average temperatures are still forecast for most of the state. At least it won’t be as hot as the past couple weeks.