More afternoon showers and storms building

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico’s weather pattern continues to be a wet one as we head into the weekend. We’ll see more daily rounds of afternoon thunderstorms in this forecast. For Friday, we’ll see heavier rain settle in across western New Mexico, while areas near Roswell get spared for a day. This changes by Saturday though. As our ridge of high pressure moves far enough north, those storms will begin building over the northern mountains and move southbound through Sunday.

Beyond this, a weak disturbance moves across eastern New Mexico late Sunday. This will bring deep layer of moisture back to the state through most of next week. And so our rain chances look to continue through much of July! We could also see some locally heavier downpours throughout the forecast which means some flash flooding again.

