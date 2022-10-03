NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Now Tropical Storm Orlene continues to provide plentiful moisture across Mexico. A large upper level low pressure system in the northern Great Plains will draw moisture up from the disturbance to our south while also bringing in moisture from the north. This double dose of moisture will really allow for showers and thunderstorms to become numerous into this afternoon and evening.

A majority of the moisture will lie along and ahead of a cold front that will be pushing from west to east over the next couple of days. The best chance for rain will be along and to the west of the Central Mountain Chain through Wednesday. Scattered to numerous storms may include heavy rain, gusty winds, frequent lightning, and small hail. The west central part of the state may see rainfall rates up to 1.5″ per hour, which may lead to a bit of flash flooding concerns.

Not only is this system bringing in more active weather, but it’s also going to drop temperatures significantly, ushering in an autumn chill across New Mexico this week. Almost everywhere except for the far east and south will see temperatures 5-10 degrees below average throughout the week ahead. Wednesday is expected to be the chilliest day, with forecast highs in the metro only in the mid 60s. By the late week and into next weekend, conditions are expected to calm down a bit, which would be perfect for Balloon Fiesta.