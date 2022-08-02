High pressure brings drier weather Tuesday across parts of New Mexico. A boundary will move into eastern New Mexico Wednesday, bringing widespread storm chances back by Thursday.

High pressure is sitting along the New Mexico/Arizona state line Tuesday, bringing drier weather to parts of the state. Storms still developed though, mostly in southwestern parts of the state, where lingering rain could stick around through the overnight.

Rain chances start to increase again Wednesday as a frontal boundary enters eastern New Mexico. This front will bring an increase in moisture and lift in the atmosphere. This will bring back better chances for storms to northern New Mexico, especially over the Sangre de Cristo Mountains where burn scar flash flooding will become a concern once again. That boundary will push farther west Wednesday night bringing more moisture west with it. This will create widespread showers and thunderstorms Thursday afternoon across the state. Thursday will be the most active day for the next several days with many areas seeing their highest chance of rainfall.

Scattered storms will once again return to the typical areas Friday afternoon as high pressure moves farther east. This will set up an almost traditional monsoon pattern again, keeping a plume of monsoon moisture across western and northern parts of the state. Daily chances for rain and storms will continue through the weekend and early next week.