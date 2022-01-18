More active and cooler weather on the way this week

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A more active week of weather is returning to New Mexico that will include colder temperatures and chances for light rain and snow.

A weak upper level disturbance will move east through southern New Mexico overnight, bringing very light rain and snow as it does so. Most of this moisture will all stay west of the central mountain chain. Drier conditions return statewide Wednesday. Meanwhile, a strong backdoor cold front will push south into New Mexico Tuesday night leaving temperatures much cooler Wednesday, especially in eastern New Mexico. Temperatures will continue to cool off statewide through Thursday. The backdoor cold front will bring a chance for light snow to northeastern New Mexico.

Another upper level disturbance moves into New Mexico Wednesday evening through Thursday morning. This weak storm system will bring chances for light rain and mountain snow Wednesday evening and night, but will switch to light snow and flurries across lower elevation locations by early Thursday morning, including for the Albuquerque metro. No travel problems are expected, but a band of slightly heavier rain and snow may be possible in south-central parts of the state and that could bring some slippery roads by Thursday morning. Moisture from this storm system will wrap up by Thursday evening.

Another upper level disturbance will move into the region Friday night through Saturday morning. This one will bring in another round of cooler air. As the low moves south across western New Mexico Saturday morning, it could bring light rain to many locations, but also light snow to lower elevation locations down to the Mexico border. Again, a few slippery roads will be possible.

A quick ridge of high pressure builds back into the state on Sunday but this active weather pattern will likely return again next week.