NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Skies are partly to mostly cloudy across the state, with spotty rain showers pushing through western, central and northern New Mexico. Showers will dissipate throughout the morning commute. Skies will be mostly sunny midday, with more storms developing in the northern and western mountains by mid-afternoon. Storms will move east/southeast off of the mountains during the late-afternoon and evening. The Metro will see more spotty showers or weak storms, along with the northeast highlands, central highlands and east plains. Southeast New Mexico will be dry and sunny.

Temperatures will cool by only a degree or so this afternoon. We will continue to see near-record heat and 100s for much of the state. Temperatures will drop little by little throughout the next five days, with more seasonal heat expected by mid-next week.