Another chance for isolated storms returns again to parts of New Mexico on Wednesday. Drier air will shift the chance for rain south though starting Thursday.

Storms continue to drop heavy rain across parts of New Mexico Tuesday evening. A Flood Watch continues for mainly burn scar areas through midnight. Plenty of monsoon moisture will allow for another active crop of thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon, with another chance for heavy rain and flash flooding, especially over burn scar areas.

High pressure will begin to move into the northern part of New Mexico Thursday as it wraps around an area of high pressure that’s over Colorado. This will severely limit rain chances for areas north of I-40 through Friday, while bringing much better chances for rain to areas south of I-40. Unfortunately, this will increase the risk for burn scar flash flooding to areas in the southern part of the state including the McBride and Black Fire burn scars.

By the weekend, drier air will move into more of the state bringing in lower rain chances and warmer weather.