Monsoon storm chances return Monday afternoon

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Storm chances return to areas along and south of I-40 Monday afternoon. Monsoon moisture continues to bring chances for storms today across the southern half of New Mexico. By Tuesday though, high pressure will begin to move into the state. A few isolated showers will still be possible across southern and western New Mexico. High pressure will push farther west into the state on Wednesday, shifting the axis of monsoon moisture into northern New Mexico through Thursday. This is where we will see the best chances of rain through Thursday afternoon.

A weak cold front will move across the state Thursday night and could bring isolated storm chances along the front as it does so. The front will bring more storm chances into Friday and Saturday with storm chances increasing through the weekend.