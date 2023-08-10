Increasing monsoon moisture will bring more storms through the weekend. Heavy rainfall could bring flash flooding to parts of the state.

A traditional monsoon pattern is taking shape in New Mexico Thursday as moisture is pushing northward into the state. This is bringing scattered showers and storms along and west of I-25 today. These storms will taper off after sunset, but some rain will continue into early Friday morning.

Even higher monsoon moisture arrives Friday, bringing more widespread showers and thunderstorms. More moisture continues to move in through the weekend, continuing to bring numerous afternoon showers and thunderstorms across much of New Mexico. Storms will be capable of heavy rainfall. Any heavy rain that falls over burn scar areas will lead to flash flooding.

A backdoor front will move into New Mexico from the northeast Sunday night through Monday morning. This will add even more moisture to the air and cause even more showers and thunderstorms Monday afternoon. Storms on Monday will be capable of even heavier rainfall.

The monsoon moisture begins tapering off slightly starting Tuesday as high pressure begins to move back closer to New Mexico. However, moisture underneath the high pressure will still keep isolated afternoon storm chances around through much of next week.