Monsoon storm chances continue

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –An active monsoon weather pattern continues for the next several days. More isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms will return to parts of New Mexico Thursday. High pressure will begin to migrate back over the Four Corners this weekend. Despite the high pressure, plenty of low-level moisture will still be in place, allowing for more afternoon showers and storms, especially Saturday and Sunday afternoons.

A slight pattern change begins early next week as upper-level winds become easterly. This will bring in deeper moisture from the Great Plains into New Mexico and bring another good chance for afternoon storms by the middle of next week.