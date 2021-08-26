Monsoon storm chances continue through the weekend

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A relatively active pattern of afternoon storms will continue across western and northern New Mexico through the weekend. An axis of upper-level moisture will be sitting from southwestern to northeastern New Mexico through this weekend. Southerly winds continue to draw in low-level moisture across the state. This will produce afternoon showers and thunderstorms across the western and northern halves of the state, including the middle Rio Grande Valley and Albuquerque. Storms will develop over the mountains and will be slow to stationary as high pressure builds in overhead. Flooding will become a bigger threat through the weekend too.

Drier air will return back into the state by Monday and Tuesday and will limit the chance for rain to just a few isolated locations. Tropical moisture will try to work its way into the state by the middle of next week, depending on the placement of an upper-level high. Storm chances are likely to slight increase starting next Wednesday.