Monsoon storm chances continue through the Fourth of July weekend

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Monsoon storms will continue through the holiday weekend. Widespread showers and storms have developed Friday across the western two-thirds of New Mexico.

These storms will taper off through the evening, but there are still chances for more storms in Albuquerque and Santa Fe through late Friday evening. Rounds of afternoon showers and storms will continue through the Fourth of July weekend, as storms develop across the mountains and move south into the lower elevations. Heavy rain and flooding will continue to be a threat.

Another uptick in storm activity is likely Monday and Tuesday next week as temperatures climb, adding more instability with abundant monsoon moisture in place. As high pressure begins to move closer to New Mexico by the end of next week, rain chances will become more isolated, with the best chances staying over the mountains.