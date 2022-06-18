NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Keep the umbrella handy this weekend as more afternoon showers and storms are in the forecast. It’ll be fairly similar to Friday with the heaviest rain falling west of I-25 near the Continental Divide. The ABQ metro area will see more late showers once again as we ended our 78-day dry streak, marking the 12th longest in our history. Suddenly we find ourselves in a very different pattern, thanks to a big change in the upper-level winds. They’re now more southerly bringing both Gulf and Pacific moisture into our state. As we welcome the rain, however, there will be threats for local flash flooding around the burn scars from the larger wildfires. Temperatures continue their cooling trend with all the humidity, clouds, and rain in the area. We already collected more than 0.30″ from the Sunport, not bad for the first day of the monsoon.

As we head into Sunday, some of the moisture begins shifting slightly into central and eastern New Mexico. This gives all of the state rain chances going into next week as our pattern stays locked in. Temperatures will warm into the middle 80s for Albuquerque through early next week, but we’ll cool off Tuesday with highs only in the middle 70s! This is around 15° below average for mid to late June. Later next week, we’ll see rain chances taper somewhat as our strong storm across the west coast moves out.