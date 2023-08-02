Widespread showers and storms continue along and to the west of the Central Mountain Chain, along with northeastern New Mexico. Many flood advisories are in effect through the early evening across southern parts of the state that have already seen 0.5″-1.5″ of rainfall so far today. Low lying creeks and bridges may become inundated before storms dissipate tonight.

Showers and storms will slowly die down overnight and into early Thursday morning. A surge of dry air will arrive to western New Mexico tomorrow, only bringing scattered storms along and east of the Central Mountain Chain besides isolated high elevations of the Gila. Even drier air will invade the state Friday and into the upcoming weekend.

Dry air will be ushered in across the state this weekend as high pressure returns to the Desert Southwest. High pressure with strengthen across southern New Mexico and Arizona into this weekend, allowing temperatures to build once again. More record breaking high temperatures are expected statewide Saturday and Sunday with sunny skies and dry air. The only exception may be an isolated storm over the Sacramento Mountains.

More hot temperatures are dry conditions will persist into next week. Unfortunately, even though August is usually the second wettest month of the year, below average precipitation is forecast for the western and southern parts of the state. Above average temperatures are expected this August statewide, with the most abnormal heat to the south.