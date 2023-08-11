Monsoon moisture will keep storm chances around through the weekend. Heavier rain is likely on Monday with a cold front.

Most of the heavy rain and storms from earlier today have fizzled out now that the sun has set. Some rain will stick around overnight in far northwest New Mexico, with an isolated shower possible into early Saturday morning across the middle Rio Grande Valley.

This weekend will continue to bring more scattered to widespread afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Some of these storms will again be capable of heavy rainfall. The threat for burn scar flash flooding will continue. Heavier rain is likely on Monday as a backdoor cold front pushes through the state Monday morning. This will bring widespread showers and thunderstorms across New Mexico through Monday night. High temperatures will also be some of the coolest we’ve seen since the middle of June.

High pressure starts moving closer to New Mexico by Tuesday, which will begin to cut back on the chance for rain. However, daily isolated storm chances will continue. Temperatures will also warm back to near and slightly above average for the middle of August.