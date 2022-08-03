NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Tuesday was most likely the driest day of this work week, with more moisture surging across the state this afternoon. This increased moisture is brought by a backdoor front that is forecast to push from northeast to southwest into this afternoon. Today, widespread strong storms are expected along the eastern slopes of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. Flash flooding, especially over recent burn scars, will remain a major threat through tomorrow.

The heat is on today with high pressure over the state, a majority of the state is going to see at or above average temperatures into this afternoon. In fact, there is a heat advisory for the southern part of the state including Carlsbad, where temperatures may reach up to 106°.

By tonight, storms over the Sangre de Cristo Mountains will spread to lower elevations. Storms are expected to create strong outflow boundaries, which will push through the gaps in the Central Mountain Chain. Gusty east canyon winds are likely tonight in Albuquerque, with gusts 25-35 mph.

Tomorrow (Thursday) will be the most active day of the week, as moisture from that backdoor disturbance continues to surge across the state. Widespread heavy rainfall and strong storms are expected, with the heaviest expected along and east of the Central Mountain Chain. A more tradition monsoon setup will return by the weekend.