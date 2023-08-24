The remnants of Tropical Storm Harold arrived yesterday, bringing abundant monsoon moisture and heavy rain across parts of the state. Now, that system is making it’s way across the Four Corner this afternoon bringing scattered showers and storms. Plenty of cloud coverage is sticking around western and northern New Mexico, keeping temperatures below average there, slightly above average farther east where there will be more sunshine.

A more traditional monsoon pattern will set up into Friday as high pressure moves closer to the state. This will draw in a stream of moisture from southwest to northeast New Mexico, bringing the heaviest rain along that axis. There will be a bit more sunshine earlier in the day compared to Thursday, with temperatures expected to be a few degrees warmer but still mostly seasonable.

High pressure will move directly over the Four Corners this weekend. Luckily, this will not bring another dry heat dome, but allow moisture to be recycled both days this weekend. More chances for scattered showers and storms continue, with the heaviest rain over the mountains and northeast New Mexico. Temperatures will remain seasonable this weekend and into early next week as daily chances for showers and storms continue. Warmer and drier air may return by mid next week, so enjoy the comfortable air and moisture while it lasts!