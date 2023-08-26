High pressure is controlling the weather across the Desert Southwest this weekend as it centers itself over the Four Corners. The area of high pressure acts as a lid, trapping in all the moisture underneath it. This is the reason showers and storms were able to form over the higher elevations today, pushing into the lower elevations this evening. An isolated Northern Mountain shower is possible overnight, but most activity will dissipate into early Sunday morning.

A similar day of weather is expected Sunday as well, with better chances for isolated storms farther east as a cold front approaches. Showers and storms will once again form over the higher elevations before pushing into lower surrounding valleys. Temperatures will remain a degree or two above average.

Late Sunday and into Monday, the backdoor front will arrive and bring overnight showers and storms east. This will increase surface moisture significantly across eastern New Mexico, creating more potential for showers and storms along and east of the Central Mountain Chain Monday and Tuesday.

Temperatures will remain seasonable to a couple degrees above into early next week, depending on location. Drier air and warmer temperatures are expected to arrive starting Wednesday as a huge slug of dry air arrives from the west. Enjoy the next couple days of rain while it lasts!