Monsoon moisture returns Thursday through next week

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Thursday morning is dry and cool, with most temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Wear the layers today, because the afternoon will warm back into the 80s across New Mexico.

Temperatures will stay warmer than normal through next week, but we will see more clouds and showers. Monsoon moisture arrives Thursday, bringing cloudier skies for all, and some showers to the western high terrain. Friday will be a bit sunnier and drier, but mountain showers will be possible both Saturday and Sunday across the state.