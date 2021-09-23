Monsoon moisture returns Thursday through next week

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Thursday morning is dry and cool, with most temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Wear the layers today, because the afternoon will warm back into the 80s across New Mexico.
Forecast Continues Below
- Education: 3 New Mexico elementary schools named 2021 National Blue Ribbon Schools
- Crime: FBI investigates Albuquerque couple for bank robbery
- KRQE Investigates: On the front lines: Healthcare workers facing violent encounters on the job
- Trending: Albuquerque man vandalized brewery; tries to escape with meat and cheese
Temperatures will stay warmer than normal through next week, but we will see more clouds and showers. Monsoon moisture arrives Thursday, bringing cloudier skies for all, and some showers to the western high terrain. Friday will be a bit sunnier and drier, but mountain showers will be possible both Saturday and Sunday across the state.