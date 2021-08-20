Monsoon moisture returns this weekend



NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Monsoon moisture will slowly creep back into New Mexico this weekend, increasing the chance for isolated storms by Sunday.

Forecast Continues Below

Dry air has moved into New Mexico today, and that has cut off the chance for rain for nearly everybody. High pressure will be building this weekend over Texas, and that will start to funnel in monsoon moisture back into the state. The best moisture on Saturday will be across the far southern and eastern portions of New Mexico, where we will see isolated afternoon storm chances return all the way up to northeastern New Mexico. The plume of moisture shifts west for Sunday, bringing better chances of afternoon storms to parts of central and western New Mexico.

Next week remains a bit of a wild card as forecast models have yet to agree on a backdoor cold front by Thursday. Early to mid next week, high pressure will move over New Mexico and this will bring in lower storm chances and warmer temperatures into Wednesday. However, there is a lot of uncertainty with a potential backdoor cold front Thursday that could increase rain and storm chances into next weekend if it makes its way into the state.