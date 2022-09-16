A dry and warm weekend in store for all of New Mexico. The monsoon isn’t over yet thankfully, with another surge of moisture into the state next week.

Drier weather continues to move into New Mexico Friday. The drier air will allow for cooler temperatures in the morning, but warmer temperatures in the afternoon. It will also get a little breezy in the afternoons this weekend across the state. High temperatures will peak by Sunday and Monday with temperatures well-above average for the middle-to-end of September.

Changes are on the way next week though as moisture from two tropical disturbances in the eastern Pacific Ocean will begin to get drawn up into the Southwest. That moisture will begin working into western parts of New Mexico as early as Monday afternoon, but there is still a lot of uncertainty in the forecast beyond that. While the best chances for rain next week will stay along and west of the central mountain chain into southern Colorado, there is a lot of unknown still when it comes to the exact placement of rain and how much is possible. Regardless, watch for a surge of monsoon moisture and a drop in temperatures next week.