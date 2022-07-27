NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – High pressure over Texas is allowing monsoon moisture from the Gulf of Mexico to continue to surge across the state, especially closer to the AZ/NM border and north towards southern Colorado. This will allow for more scattered storms to fall in places that saw rain yesterday, mainly along and to the west of the Central Mountain Chain.

The southeastern part of the state is expected to remain mostly dry and hot, with triple digits forecast in Roswell once again. If the city reaches 100 today, it will be the longest stretch of triple digit temperatures on record. The central, northern, and western parts of the state will remain a lot more seasonable.

A Flood Watch remains in effect through this evening for all of the recent burn scars and into the western portions of the state. The areas that have already seen a lot of rainfall this week have the highest flooding potential, as already saturated soil cant absorb anymore and will lead to runoff and possibly debris flow. If you saw flooding yesterday, you have the chance to see it again today.

Afternoon shower and thunderstorm activity is going to continue through the rest of the work week ahead as the high pressure continues to drag moisture into the state. A weak disturbance is expected to cross the northern parts of the state and southern Colorado, bringing those areas a much higher potential for heavy rainfall and flooding into Thursday and Friday.