Monsoon moisture ramps up this week

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Our first good taste of the monsoon arrives this week with scattered rain and storm chances statewide. Showers are ongoing this afternoon across southern New Mexico where the best lift and moisture is in place. This rain will spread north and westward through the day, bringing a rain chance to most locations across the state. Record cold high temperatures are in store for today and Tuesday.

This early onset of monsoon moisture will continue into the weekend with multiple taps of moisture over the next several days. While everybody will see chances for rain, the heaviest of the rain will fall across southern New Mexico, especially the east slopes of the Sacramento Mountains and southeastern New Mexico. Flash flooding will be a concern all week long across the state too.

Photo of clouds over Sandia Mountains Monday, June 28. Photo courtesy: Vanessa Largo