Monsoon moisture ramps up this week

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Our first good taste of the monsoon arrives this week with scattered rain and storm chances statewide. Showers are ongoing this afternoon across southern New Mexico where the best lift and moisture is in place. This rain will spread north and westward through the day, bringing a rain chance to most locations across the state. Record cold high temperatures are in store for today and Tuesday.
Story continues below:
- New Mexico: Balloon pilot remembered for his unique, positive personality
- Trending: APD officers bash department in YouTube series
- Entertainment: Show featuring local cast and crew hosts pilot premiere at local theater
- Crime: Vehicle flees from fatal pedestrian crash in southeast Albuquerque
This early onset of monsoon moisture will continue into the weekend with multiple taps of moisture over the next several days. While everybody will see chances for rain, the heaviest of the rain will fall across southern New Mexico, especially the east slopes of the Sacramento Mountains and southeastern New Mexico. Flash flooding will be a concern all week long across the state too.
ReportIt@krqe.com
Terms: By sending photos/video by email to ReportIt@krqe.com, I give KRQE News 13 / Nexstar full ownership of the information, images, videos and any other files submitted in this web form. I also certify that I am over 13 years of age.