NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It’s been a rainy day so far across the state, with Albuquerque picking up over half an inch since midnight. Flash flooding is still a concern this afternoon and evening. The heaviest of the rain fell this morning in the metro, with a drying trend expected over the next couple of days.

Scattered showers and storms are expected to continue this afternoon, mainly across the north-central, northwest, and west-central portions of New Mexico. A flood watch is in effect across the eastern slopes of the Sangre de Cristo and Jemez Mountains, along with the west-central part of the state including the northern part of the Gila. The Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon, Cerro Pelado, Bear Trap, Black and Cooks Peak burn scars have the greatest threat for flash flooding through this evening.

Tomorrow, moisture will begin to move west as dry air invades the eastern half of the state. Isolated to scattered storms are possible, mainly west of I-25, but coverage is not expected to be as widespread Thursday compared to Wednesday. A drying trend continues through Friday, but an isolated shower or storm in the metro cannot be ruled out.

By this weekend, more monsoon moisture is expected to surge into the state. Widespread daily afternoon and early evening showers/storms are possible through Monday.