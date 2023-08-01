The monsoon high pressure has finally moved into a more ideal area in the central United States to be able to draw up moisture from Mexico. The biggest surge of monsoon moisture so far this season will arrive today. Widespread showers and storms are already popping up across the high elevations of the Central Mountain Chain and Gila.

Showers and storms will continue to slowly push east/northeast this afternoon and evening. This will bring places in eastern New Mexico that haven’t seen monsoon moisture this year their first measurable rainfall of the season. It won’t be a rain all day scenario for the lower elevations, but hit or miss showers and storms throughout the afternoon and evening.

Rain will dissipate overnight and into early Wednesday, keeping mild temperatures and partly to mostly cloudy skies across the state. Wednesday will be a rinse and repeat of today. Both days include the chance for burn scar flash flooding, especially over the Hermit’s Peak Calf Canyon and McBride burn scars. If you live downhill from these burn scar, please remain alert.

By Thursday, dry air will invade northwestern New Mexico. Scattered mountain showers and storms are still expected for everywhere besides the Four Corners. More dry air will arrive Friday, only bringing very spotty storms to southern parts of the state. By Saturday, only the Sacramento Mountains will see rain before the entire state dries out and heats back up into the weekend and next week.