Monsoon moisture arrives this weekend

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A much cooler and wetter weather pattern will begin this weekend across New Mexico bringing several days of rain chances to the state. Say goodbye to the heat finally.

A cold front is moving into eastern New Mexico tonight bringing cooler weather and good moisture. Storms develop Saturday afternoon across the state, with a chance for severe weather in the eastern half of the state. The cold front pushes into the Rio Grande Valley Saturday night, bringing with it the cooler air and much better moisture. This will increase rain chances on Sunday for areas in western New Mexico.

A monsoon pattern sets up next week, reinforcing moisture across this state. This will allow for daily rain and storm chances across New Mexico every day next week. Heavy rain is possible for those along the central mountains and southeastern New Mexico, where over 3″ of rain will be possible. Flash flooding will be possible through next week.