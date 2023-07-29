High pressure is slowly making it’s way east across the northern half of New Mexico. Since it was sitting over the Four Corners this afternoon, there was more record breaking heat for many places across northwest New Mexico and southeast Colorado. Shower and thunderstorm activity will continue to dissipate across the state overnight and into early Sunday morning. Record breaking heat is no longer expected starting Sunday and continuing into next week.

High pressure pushing east will allow drier air to wrap around it into southern and eastern New Mexico starting Sunday. This will only allow very isolated mountain storms to pop up in the afternoon with little accumulating rainfall. The biggest impact from tomorrow’s storms will be gusty winds brought by outflow boundaries. Monday will be a rinse and repeat of Sunday, with again only isolated mountain storms across far west/northern New Mexico. A few storms may form over the Sacramento Mountains, but that will be the farthest extent.

Even with drier air, cloud coverage should keep temperatures below the triple digits for most of the state through Monday. The exception will be far east/southeastern New Mexico, with Roswell and Tucumcari expected to get above 100°. Above average temperatures will persist all next week, but not nearly as extreme as the record breaking heat from the last couple weeks.

High pressure will continue to push east early to mid next week. This will finally bring the biggest surge of monsoon moisture that the state has seen so far this year. Widespread afternoon showers and storms will persist for most of the state Tuesday and Wednesday. This will keep temperatures stable through mid week. Unfortunately, monsoon activity will be short-lived, with more dry air and record breaking heat returning by next weekend. Enjoy the rain next week while it lasts!