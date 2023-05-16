A very wet weather pattern for May has set up this week, similar to the monsoon in the fact that it will bring us daily round of afternoon showers and storms. Shower and thunderstorm activity this afternoon will continue until sunset, before dissipating into the overnight hours. Downburst wind gusts from these storms could get up to 35-40 mph, especially east of the Central Mountain Chain. Mild overnight lows are expected with partly cloudy and calm conditions.

Wednesday morning will start calm and mild before another surge of moisture arrives into the afternoon and evening. Showers and storms will again first form over the higher elevations before pushing into the nearby valleys. However, rain coverage is expected to be more widespread and heavier compared to the early week. There is the potential for severe storms across northeast New Mexico. Temperatures will be few degrees cooler Wednesday, but still slightly above average statewide.

Temperatures will remain seasonable Thursday with a similar weather set up to Wednesday – storms forming over mountains before moving over the surrounding lower elevations. Widespread rainfall is possible with lower potential to see severe storms, but thunderstorms are still expected statewide. The heaviest rainfall is expected Friday as even more moisture surges across the state. Some areas may pick up over an inch of rainfall throughout the end of the week. Shower and thunderstorm potential will stick around this weekend as well, but not expected to be nearly as impactful/widespread as Friday.