NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –Friday morning is partly to mostly cloudy across the state, with spotty sprinkles in southern New Mexico. Clouds will continue to stream in over the state Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Showers and thunderstorms will be heaviest in the west/southwest mountains and south central mountains this afternoon. A flood watch is in effect for the northern Sacramento Mountains this afternoon and evening.

The Metro will see a chance for hit or miss showers and weak storms today, Saturday and Sunday. Northern and eastern New Mexico will also see only hit or miss rain Friday, but there will be much heavier rain in the northern mountains Saturday and Sunday, and more scattered storms in eastern NM throughout the weekend. Monday will be even wetter across all of the state, thanks to an incoming cold front.

Temperatures will stay in record territory in the southeast plains today. Heat advisories will be in effect for Chaves, Eddy and Lea counties. Highs will climb back to around 105. Avoid strenuous outdoor activities during the afternoon and early evening.