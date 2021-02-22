Monday sees warmer temperatures, wind gusts continue

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is quiet across the state, and there are no weather worries for the morning commute. Be sure to bundle up, as temperatures are cold, but our daytime high temperatures will start to warm up today. Expect a milder day with 40s, 50s, and 60s, along with abundant sunshine. The wind will stay breezy leeward of the mountains. The central highlands and east plains will see northwest wind gusts between 25-35 mph. The Four Corners will be breezy as well, with winds up to around 25 mph, and the middle Rio Grande Valley will see a breeze of around 15-20 mph.

Tuesday will be breezy again for many, and the next winter storm will arrive on Wednesday afternoon to Thursday. The storm will bring a chance for snow to far northern New Mexico and some rain/snow mix to central New Mexico. A cold front will cool temperatures by 10-30 degrees by Thursday.